Left Menu

New Zealand Whitewash Pakistan in ODI Series: Rizwan Calls for Improvement

New Zealand secured a 3-0 series victory over Pakistan in the ODIs, with a standout performance by Ben Sears. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged the need for improvement and commended New Zealand's strength. Despite positives from players like Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, Pakistan fell short in chasing 265.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:21 IST
New Zealand Whitewash Pakistan in ODI Series: Rizwan Calls for Improvement
Mohammed Rizwan. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a stark outcome for Pakistan, New Zealand clinched a comprehensive 3-0 series victory in the One Day International (ODI) matches, culminating in a decisive win at Bay Oval on Saturday.

The series, marked by New Zealand's outstanding performance, saw Ben Sears inspiring the team with consecutive five-wicket hauls, with Michael Bracewell earning player of the match honors for his all-around display.

Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, while acknowledging the prowess of Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, expressed the urgent need for team improvement following their inability to chase down a 265-run target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025