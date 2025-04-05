New Zealand Whitewash Pakistan in ODI Series: Rizwan Calls for Improvement
New Zealand secured a 3-0 series victory over Pakistan in the ODIs, with a standout performance by Ben Sears. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged the need for improvement and commended New Zealand's strength. Despite positives from players like Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, Pakistan fell short in chasing 265.
In a stark outcome for Pakistan, New Zealand clinched a comprehensive 3-0 series victory in the One Day International (ODI) matches, culminating in a decisive win at Bay Oval on Saturday.
The series, marked by New Zealand's outstanding performance, saw Ben Sears inspiring the team with consecutive five-wicket hauls, with Michael Bracewell earning player of the match honors for his all-around display.
Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, while acknowledging the prowess of Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, expressed the urgent need for team improvement following their inability to chase down a 265-run target.
