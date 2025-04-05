New Zealand Whitewash Pakistan in ODI Series: Rizwan Calls for Improvement

In a stark outcome for Pakistan, New Zealand clinched a comprehensive 3-0 series victory in the One Day International (ODI) matches, culminating in a decisive win at Bay Oval on Saturday.

The series, marked by New Zealand's outstanding performance, saw Ben Sears inspiring the team with consecutive five-wicket hauls, with Michael Bracewell earning player of the match honors for his all-around display.

Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, while acknowledging the prowess of Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, expressed the urgent need for team improvement following their inability to chase down a 265-run target.

