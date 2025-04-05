Left Menu

Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Carmelo Anthony: Legends Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Carmelo Anthony have been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Bird, known for her storied career with the Seattle Storm and Olympic achievements, and Moore, recognized for her championship success and activism, join Anthony, celebrated for his Olympic records.

In a ceremony honoring basketball's elite, icons Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Carmelo Anthony have been enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Bird boasts a career brimming with accolades, including her unparalleled achievements in international competition and the WNBA with the Seattle Storm.

Maya Moore, a beacon both on the court with the Minnesota Lynx and off, left basketball at her prime to champion justice, notably overturning a wrongful conviction. Her legacy inspires both budding athletes and reform advocates, embodying sportsmanship and social change.

Carmelo Anthony, a stalwart figure in men's basketball, adds the Hall of Fame honor to his storied career, marked by his three Olympic gold medals and exceptional scoring prowess in the NBA. Joining them, Sylvia Fowles and Dwight Howard further highlight this chapter of basketball excellence.

