Left Menu

Glen Powell Receives Arnold Schwarzenegger's Blessing for 'Running Man' Remake

Actor Glen Powell expressed his happiness upon receiving Arnold Schwarzenegger's approval for his role in the 'Running Man' remake. The adaptation, directed by Edgar Wright, is slated to hit theaters in November 2025. Schwarzenegger praised the project, which is based on Stephen King's novel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:22 IST
Glen Powell Receives Arnold Schwarzenegger's Blessing for 'Running Man' Remake
Glen Powell (Image source/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Glen Powell has expressed his delight after receiving words of appreciation from Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger for his performance in the upcoming remake of the 1987 classic film, 'The Running Man.' Powell revealed that Schwarzenegger gave them his blessing during a conversation facilitated by Arnold's son, Patrick.

The new 'Running Man' film, directed by Edgar Wright and based on Stephen King's 1982 novel, marks the second screen adaptation. The original starred Schwarzenegger as a contestant on a life-or-death game show. Powell, along with notable co-stars including Josh Brolin and Colman Domingo, showcased the first footage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Fans of Schwarzenegger can also look forward to his next project, 'Fubar 2,' set to be released on Netflix. Alongside Powell, the remake will feature talents such as Lee Pace and Emilia Jones. 'The Running Man' arrives in theaters on November 7, 2025, bringing fresh action to a timeless story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025