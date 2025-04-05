Glen Powell Receives Arnold Schwarzenegger's Blessing for 'Running Man' Remake

Actor Glen Powell has expressed his delight after receiving words of appreciation from Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger for his performance in the upcoming remake of the 1987 classic film, 'The Running Man.' Powell revealed that Schwarzenegger gave them his blessing during a conversation facilitated by Arnold's son, Patrick.

The new 'Running Man' film, directed by Edgar Wright and based on Stephen King's 1982 novel, marks the second screen adaptation. The original starred Schwarzenegger as a contestant on a life-or-death game show. Powell, along with notable co-stars including Josh Brolin and Colman Domingo, showcased the first footage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Fans of Schwarzenegger can also look forward to his next project, 'Fubar 2,' set to be released on Netflix. Alongside Powell, the remake will feature talents such as Lee Pace and Emilia Jones. 'The Running Man' arrives in theaters on November 7, 2025, bringing fresh action to a timeless story.

(With inputs from agencies.)