Revolutionizing India's Logistics: Welspun One Unveils Mega Warehousing Hub

Welspun One announced the launch of the largest single-location Grade A warehousing and industrial park in Navi Mumbai. This strategic development, part of a collaboration with JNPA, aims to bolster India's logistics infrastructure, providing significant economic benefits and enhanced operational efficiencies for various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun One has unveiled the largest single-location Grade A warehousing and industrial park at JNPA Special Economic Zone in Navi Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in India's logistics landscape. The development, backed by an investment of Rs 2,700 crore, is part of a strategic partnership with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

The ambitious facility, with an annual throughput capacity of 36,000 TEUs, will house over 400,000 pallet positions and provide parking for more than 600 trucks. This 55-acre logistics ecosystem is positioned as a crucial business enabler, generating employment for over 5,000 individuals and driving local economic growth.

Strategically located within proximity to port terminals and key transport networks, the project offers enhanced logistical advantages. It is poised to transform India's maritime and logistical sectors, providing cost-efficient solutions that optimize supply chains for international businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

