Revolutionizing India's Logistics: Welspun One Unveils Mega Warehousing Hub

Welspun One has unveiled the largest single-location Grade A warehousing and industrial park at JNPA Special Economic Zone in Navi Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in India's logistics landscape. The development, backed by an investment of Rs 2,700 crore, is part of a strategic partnership with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

The ambitious facility, with an annual throughput capacity of 36,000 TEUs, will house over 400,000 pallet positions and provide parking for more than 600 trucks. This 55-acre logistics ecosystem is positioned as a crucial business enabler, generating employment for over 5,000 individuals and driving local economic growth.

Strategically located within proximity to port terminals and key transport networks, the project offers enhanced logistical advantages. It is poised to transform India's maritime and logistical sectors, providing cost-efficient solutions that optimize supply chains for international businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)