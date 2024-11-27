Africa Must Overcome Infrastructure Challenges to Harness Benefits of AI, Says Expert at 2024 African Economic Conference

Africa has the potential to capitalize on the fourth industrial revolution, particularly through artificial intelligence (AI), but experts warn that the continent must first overcome significant infrastructure barriers to fully benefit from these advanced technologies.

At the 2024 African Economic Conference (AEC) in Gaborone, Botswana, Dr. Pedro Conceicao, one of the authors of the upcoming 2025 Human Development Report (HDR), emphasized that while AI in sub-Saharan Africa may augment rather than replace jobs, the key to success will be creating the right institutional and policy frameworks to enable AI to enhance human capabilities and contribute to sustainable development.

Dr. Conceicao pointed out that AI should not be seen merely as a tool that surpasses human capabilities, but rather as a technology that can complement and improve human potential. “The focus should be on thinking through the institutions and the policies that can enable these technologies to augment what people can do,” he said. “This will help to drive human development in a way that benefits all.”

Addressing the Opportunities and Challenges of Digitalization

The 2025 HDR, titled "Harnessing the Opportunities of Digital Transformation to Advance Human Development," will focus on how digitalization, including AI, can be leveraged to address global challenges such as inequality, political instability, and economic transformation. The report aims to explore the profound impacts of digital technologies on human development, specifically looking at how AI can either exacerbate or help reduce societal inequalities.

While Dr. Conceicao acknowledged the potential drawbacks of AI, such as job displacement and exclusion due to biases in training data, he noted that the overall impact could be positive. AI can lower barriers to entry for businesses and individuals by reducing the need for highly specialized skills, thus enabling firms and entrepreneurs to grow more quickly and efficiently.

However, concerns were raised by other panellists regarding Africa's readiness to implement AI at scale due to its lack of basic infrastructure, such as reliable electricity and data connectivity.

Infrastructure Deficits Impede Digital Progress

Natalie Jabangwe, Executive Secretary at the Timbuktoo Foundation, pointed out that while there has been progress in digital inclusion across the continent, infrastructure deficits still pose a significant challenge. “There is a big buzz and hype about AI, but do we have the technological infrastructure to derive and gain the benefits of this evolution? No, not really,” said Jabangwe. “We can’t deliver these digital advancements without the foundational infrastructure, such as power supply, which is critical for building capacity and ensuring that digital solutions can truly transform people’s lives.”

The lack of reliable power remains one of Africa’s most significant barriers to advancing digital technologies, which are dependent on stable electricity to function effectively.

Rwanda’s Efforts to Become an AI Powerhouse

Alain Ndayishimiye, Head of AI and Machine Learning at the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Rwanda, echoed these concerns, noting that Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, has ambitions to become a leading AI hub in Africa but still faces challenges in terms of infrastructure and regulations. “Despite some progress, Rwanda is still dealing with early adoption challenges such as infrastructure issues, data quality, and workforce readiness,” Ndayishimiye said. “To become an AI powerhouse, Rwanda must address these concerns to fully leverage digital transformation.”

Progress in Digital Connectivity: Botswana and Namibia Leading the Way

On a more positive note, countries like Botswana and Namibia are making strides in improving digital connectivity and reducing data costs, which has significantly improved access to online services in schools, hospitals, and public spaces. These efforts are helping to bridge the digital divide, empowering citizens and businesses to benefit from digital advancements. These countries are also working towards enhancing their digital infrastructures, offering hope for broader digital transformation across the continent.

AEC 2024: A Call for Strategic Action Amidst Global Uncertainty

The 2024 AEC, co-hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), concluded with a call for action on securing Africa’s economic future amid rising global uncertainties. The conference’s theme, "Securing Africa’s Economic Future Amidst Rising Uncertainty," reflected the broader challenges the continent faces, including geopolitical tensions from the Ukraine crisis, the US-China trade wars, escalating civil unrest, and the impact of climate change.

In this context, AI and digital transformation were seen as both opportunities and challenges. With the right infrastructure and policy framework, Africa can harness the potential of these technologies to overcome its current developmental barriers and ensure a prosperous future.

Looking Ahead: The Path to AI-Driven Development

The discussions at the 2024 AEC underscored the need for African nations to not only embrace AI and digital technologies but to invest heavily in the infrastructure and policies required to make these technologies work for the people. The 2025 Human Development Report will further explore these dynamics, providing essential insights into how digitalization can contribute to inclusive growth and human development across Africa.