India's High-Speed Rail Revolution: A New Chapter in Train Travel

The Indian Railways, in collaboration with BEML, is advancing high-speed train technology with a design speed of 280 kmph. Manufacturing these advanced train sets involves significant technical challenges, and the project is part of the 'Make in India' initiative. The ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project gains momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:09 IST
The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, in partnership with BEML, is spearheading the creation of cutting-edge high-speed trains for India, featuring a design velocity of up to 280 kmph. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared the project to Parliament, emphasizing its alignment with the 'Make in India' initiative.

Responding to an inquiry in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw noted that after the success of Vande Bharat trains, Indian Railways has embarked on designing and manufacturing next-gen train sets. Each unit is cost-efficient at around Rs 28 crore per car, excluding taxes, offering competitive pricing.

The project, rich in technical intricacies, encompasses manufacturing aerodynamic, airtight structures, high-speed propulsion systems, and optimizing train weight. Notable features include chair cars with advanced exteriors, automatic doors, and optimal climatic conditions. The ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, receiving support from Japan, is making steady progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

