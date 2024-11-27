India's High-Speed Rail Revolution: A New Chapter in Train Travel

The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, in partnership with BEML, is spearheading the creation of cutting-edge high-speed trains for India, featuring a design velocity of up to 280 kmph. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared the project to Parliament, emphasizing its alignment with the 'Make in India' initiative.

Responding to an inquiry in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw noted that after the success of Vande Bharat trains, Indian Railways has embarked on designing and manufacturing next-gen train sets. Each unit is cost-efficient at around Rs 28 crore per car, excluding taxes, offering competitive pricing.

The project, rich in technical intricacies, encompasses manufacturing aerodynamic, airtight structures, high-speed propulsion systems, and optimizing train weight. Notable features include chair cars with advanced exteriors, automatic doors, and optimal climatic conditions. The ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, receiving support from Japan, is making steady progress.

