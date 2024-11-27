Federal Reserve's Inflation Report: A Market Game Changer?

U.S. stock index futures experienced a dip on Wednesday, driven by investors' anticipation of key economic data release, notably the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation report.

Experts foresee a 2.3% increase in annual inflation for October, exceeding the Fed's 2% target. The release is pivotal in shaping the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, especially considering the market's expectations of a possible December rate cut.

Globally, concerns escalated over possible trade tensions fueled by Donald Trump's policy propositions, which could lead to inflationary pressures. Market players are closely monitoring these developments while evaluating the impact on equities and global economic growth.

