Escalating Trade Tensions: U.S. Imposes 104% Tariffs on Chinese Goods

China and Hong Kong shares dropped sharply at market open on Wednesday following an escalation in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. The U.S. has imposed a hefty 104% tariff on Chinese imports, effective from Wednesday morning.

Key indices reflected the tensions, with China's blue-chip CSI300 Index decreasing by 1.2%, the Shanghai Composite Index down by 1.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeting by 3.1%.

In response to these developments, Chinese state holding companies increased their stock market investments to offer some stability. Meanwhile, numerous listed firms announced share buybacks to mitigate the market's decline.

