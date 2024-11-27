Left Menu

Mizoram's Tourism Potential: A Central Boost

Union Minister Gajendra Singh expressed the Centre's readiness to support Mizoram's tourism development during a meeting with BJP Mizoram unit general secretary. He emphasized the rich tourist potential of northeastern states and urged proposals for sustainable tourism projects, assuring no funding issues with state cooperation.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh has reiterated the Centre's commitment to enhancing Mizoram's tourism industry. In a statement issued by the BJP, Singh highlighted the potential of northeastern states, including Mizoram, as premier tourist destinations.

During a meeting in New Delhi with BJP Mizoram unit general secretary Lalthangmawii, Singh affirmed the Central government's dedication to assisting northeastern states. He urged local governments to submit feasible tourism projects for sustainable growth.

Singh assured that with focused cooperation between state governments and the Centre, funding would not be a barrier to improving tourism facilities in Mizoram, which holds untapped potential.

Latest News

