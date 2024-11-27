Mizoram's Tourism Potential: A Central Boost

Union Minister Gajendra Singh has reiterated the Centre's commitment to enhancing Mizoram's tourism industry. In a statement issued by the BJP, Singh highlighted the potential of northeastern states, including Mizoram, as premier tourist destinations.

During a meeting in New Delhi with BJP Mizoram unit general secretary Lalthangmawii, Singh affirmed the Central government's dedication to assisting northeastern states. He urged local governments to submit feasible tourism projects for sustainable growth.

Singh assured that with focused cooperation between state governments and the Centre, funding would not be a barrier to improving tourism facilities in Mizoram, which holds untapped potential.

