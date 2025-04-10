China Criticizes Zelenskiy's Claims Amid Ukraine Conflict

China took a firm stance on Thursday against comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claimed that Chinese citizens were fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, reaffirmed that China is neither the initiator nor a participant in the crisis, insisting on its commitment to a peaceful resolution.

Lin urged all parties to avoid making irresponsible remarks, while dismissing Zelenskiy's allegations as unfounded and emphasizing China's official position of neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)