China Criticizes Zelenskiy's Claims Amid Ukraine Conflict

China has criticized President Zelenskiy's claim about Chinese citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine, urging pertinent parties to avoid irresponsible remarks. The Chinese foreign ministry reiterated its non-involvement stance and emphasized its role in promoting peace, dismissing Zelenskiy's allegations as 'groundless'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China took a firm stance on Thursday against comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claimed that Chinese citizens were fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, reaffirmed that China is neither the initiator nor a participant in the crisis, insisting on its commitment to a peaceful resolution.

Lin urged all parties to avoid making irresponsible remarks, while dismissing Zelenskiy's allegations as unfounded and emphasizing China's official position of neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

