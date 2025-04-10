China Criticizes Zelenskiy's Claims Amid Ukraine Conflict
China has criticized President Zelenskiy's claim about Chinese citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine, urging pertinent parties to avoid irresponsible remarks. The Chinese foreign ministry reiterated its non-involvement stance and emphasized its role in promoting peace, dismissing Zelenskiy's allegations as 'groundless'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:24 IST
- Country:
- China
China took a firm stance on Thursday against comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claimed that Chinese citizens were fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, reaffirmed that China is neither the initiator nor a participant in the crisis, insisting on its commitment to a peaceful resolution.
Lin urged all parties to avoid making irresponsible remarks, while dismissing Zelenskiy's allegations as unfounded and emphasizing China's official position of neutrality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Downplays Military Plan Leak in Group Chat Blunder
Overnight Russian Drone Attack Hits Ukrainian Ports Amidst Black Sea Peace Talks
General Dwivedi Stresses Tech Integration in Military Training Amid Global Tensions
Russian Drone Strikes: A Threat to Peace Talks
Deadly Assault on Nigerian Military Bases by Suspected Militants