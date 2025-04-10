Rekha Gupta: Leading the Change in Delhi Politics

Rekha Gupta, Delhi's new Chief Minister, exemplifies how family support can propel political success. The newly appointed leader credits her husband as a pivotal force behind her achievements.

Gupta's political journey began with the Delhi University Students' Union, advancing as an ABVP leader, and now marking history as the only woman chief minister in BJP-ruled states. Although the demands of office curtail family time, she remains committed to her role.

Living in a large joint family, Gupta balances her duties despite reduced personal time. Born in Haryana and armed with legal education, she follows the legacy of prominent women leaders. Her ascent in politics marks a significant shift, representing a milestone in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)