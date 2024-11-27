Indian Railways' Massive Recruitment Drive: Screening Begins for Assistant Loco Pilots Across India

The Indian Railways has embarked on a vast recruitment drive, aiming to evaluate 22.5 lakh applicants vying for 18,799 assistant loco pilot roles across 346 centers nationwide. The exams, which began last Monday, continue into Friday, conducted in 15 shifts and available in 18 languages.

A senior Railway Board official revealed that 13.5 lakh candidates have already participated in the first phase, with an expected influx of nine lakh candidates over the next two days. This vast examination effort is overseen by a control center at Rail Bhawan, equipped with CCTV for comprehensive monitoring.

In a bid to streamline recruitment, the Railway Recruitment Board announced the implementation of an annual recruitment calendar, introducing efficient scheduling and more frequent employment notifications. This change addresses former recruitment practices, which took place after multi-year intervals, limiting candidate opportunities due to age restrictions.

