SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Eyes AI Collaborations in India

Masayoshi Son, founder of Japan's SoftBank Group, is currently visiting India to explore the country's rapidly growing tech landscape. During his trip, Son has engaged in discussions with key Indian industry leaders, focusing primarily on collaborative opportunities in consumer technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

On Wednesday, Son met with InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari, discussing potential collaborations in India and internationally, especially in sectors where both companies have shown leadership. As India's first unicorn and a SoftBank portfolio company, InMobi is a crucial player in these areas.

The visit marks Son's first return to India since March 2023, amid SoftBank's ongoing investments in the Indian startup ecosystem. Son is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss future SoftBank investments in tech and AI. The conclusion of his visit underscores a strategic focus on leveraging India's dynamic market.

