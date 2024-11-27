Left Menu

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Eyes AI Collaborations in India

Masayoshi Son, founder of SoftBank, visited India to explore potential collaborations in consumer tech and AI. He met with InMobi's Naveen Tewari, Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, and Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal. His meetings addressed opportunities within India’s booming startup ecosystem. Son is scheduled to meet PM Modi next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:19 IST
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Eyes AI Collaborations in India
  • Country:
  • India

Masayoshi Son, founder of Japan's SoftBank Group, is currently visiting India to explore the country's rapidly growing tech landscape. During his trip, Son has engaged in discussions with key Indian industry leaders, focusing primarily on collaborative opportunities in consumer technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

On Wednesday, Son met with InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari, discussing potential collaborations in India and internationally, especially in sectors where both companies have shown leadership. As India's first unicorn and a SoftBank portfolio company, InMobi is a crucial player in these areas.

The visit marks Son's first return to India since March 2023, amid SoftBank's ongoing investments in the Indian startup ecosystem. Son is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss future SoftBank investments in tech and AI. The conclusion of his visit underscores a strategic focus on leveraging India's dynamic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024