Hyundai Recalls SUVs and Cars Over Camera Issues
Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the US due to rear view camera malfunctions. The recall affects 2021 and 2022 Santa Fe and Elantra models. Faulty solder joints in the circuit board can cause camera failure. Dealers will replace the cameras for free.
Hyundai has announced a recall of over 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the United States due to issues with rear view cameras. The problem lies in the failure of camera images appearing on vehicle screens.
The recall specifically targets certain models of Santa Fe and Elantra from the 2021 and 2022 production years, according to documents released by US safety regulators. Cracks in solder joints on a circuit board can develop over time, potentially leading to camera failure and increased risk to pedestrian safety.
Owners will receive notification letters beginning January 19, detailing that dealers will provide camera replacements at no cost.
