Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Gabon's interim leader and orchestrator of the 2023 coup, has been elected president. Provisional results from the interior ministry show him clinching a landslide victory with 90.35% of votes, outpacing seven contenders, including ex-Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who garnered a mere 3%.

The election, marking Gabon's first since the coup that toppled a 50-year political dynasty, registered an 87.21% voter turnout. Over 920,000 registered voters, including 28,000 from overseas, took part across 3,000 polling stations. Despite vast oil resources, the election comes as a significant moment for Gabon's 2.3 million citizens, many of whom live in poverty.

While Bilie-By-Nze accused Oligui Nguema of exploiting state resources for his campaign, a charge the government denies, election observers reported satisfactory conduct in most polling stations. As local civil society organizations monitored, 94.8% of stations operated effectively. Nguema's representation in polling stations outweighed Bilie-By-Nze's significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)