Left Menu

Magyar's Pledge to Reignite Hungary's EU Future

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar aims to unlock EU funds and hold a referendum on Ukraine's EU membership if elected. Meanwhile, Hungary faces economic challenges with potential credit downgrades, market instability, and political tension between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the EU over rule-of-law issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:48 IST
Magyar's Pledge to Reignite Hungary's EU Future

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has promised to secure billions of euros in suspended European Union funding to revitalize the economy if he wins the election next year. He also plans to hold a referendum on Ukraine's potential membership in the EU.

Standard & Poor's recently downgraded Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative due to fiscal instability from international trade conflicts, decreased EU funding, and high debt servicing amid economic loosening in anticipation of the 2026 election. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly clashed with the EU over rule-of-law reforms, resulting in funding suspensions that hamper economic growth burdened by persistent inflation.

Magyar's center-right Tisza Party is gaining ground over Orban's Fidesz in the polls amid economic stagnation and external threats from US tariffs on EU imports. Magyar argues that unlocking EU funds could significantly bolster Hungary's economy and intends to implement a stable economic policy to manage debt costs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025