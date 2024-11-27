Honda Powers Into Electric Future

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its debut in the burgeoning electric mobility sector by unveiling its latest e-scooters, ACTIVA e: and QC1. These new scooters offer options for swappable and fixed batteries, positioning HMSI against established players like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and emergent EV firms such as Ather and Ola.

The company is set to begin bookings from January 1, with deliveries slated for February. Despite withholding pricing details, Honda emphasizes its commitment to sustainable transportation in line with its 'Triple Action to ZERO' initiative aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The initiative focuses on carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation.

As electric vehicle penetration reaches 6% and escalates, HMSI seeks to contribute to this growth by addressing key customer concerns like charging infrastructure and battery lifespan. The company plans to expand its network of sales and service touchpoints, leveraging its 'Red Wing' dealerships for the phase-wise launch of its products across major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)