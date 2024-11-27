Left Menu

Honda Powers Into Electric Future

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has entered the electric mobility market with its new e-scooters, ACTIVA e: and QC1, featuring swappable and fixed batteries. Targeting a segment with 34% annual growth, HMSI aims to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem and enhance its market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its debut in the burgeoning electric mobility sector by unveiling its latest e-scooters, ACTIVA e: and QC1. These new scooters offer options for swappable and fixed batteries, positioning HMSI against established players like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and emergent EV firms such as Ather and Ola.

The company is set to begin bookings from January 1, with deliveries slated for February. Despite withholding pricing details, Honda emphasizes its commitment to sustainable transportation in line with its 'Triple Action to ZERO' initiative aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The initiative focuses on carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation.

As electric vehicle penetration reaches 6% and escalates, HMSI seeks to contribute to this growth by addressing key customer concerns like charging infrastructure and battery lifespan. The company plans to expand its network of sales and service touchpoints, leveraging its 'Red Wing' dealerships for the phase-wise launch of its products across major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

