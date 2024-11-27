Uber Rolls Out UberOne: Enhancing Ride Experience with Exclusive Benefits
Uber announced the launch of UberOne in India. The membership program offers savings, benefits, and preferential access to top-rated drivers. Features include premium support and diverse travel options. Membership is priced at Rs 149 monthly or Rs 1499 annually for enhanced rider experience.
In a strategic move to enhance rider experience, Uber unveiled UberOne, a new membership program in India. The initiative promises savings and preferential access to the nation's top-rated drivers.
According to a company release, UberOne aims to deliver an elevated riding experience by focusing on quality and reliability. Members will enjoy premium customer support and faster issue resolution, promising comfort and convenience on every ride.
UberOne is accessible across various travel modes, inclusive of UberGo, Premier, XL, and others, catering to diverse customer needs. The membership pricing is set at Rs 149 monthly or Rs 1499 for an annual plan, making it an attractive option for frequent riders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
