Indian Stock Markets Steady Amid Global Uncertainty

Indian stock markets showed resilience on Thursday, navigating through global uncertainties with muted gains and significant foreign investor interest. The Nifty 50 index started the day at 24,274.15, and the BSE Sensex opened at 80,281.64 points, both indices maintaining a steady trajectory despite regional market pressures.

Market analysts observed a revival of Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into India, with Ajay Bagga, a noted Banking and Market Expert, commenting on this encouraging trend. "For three consecutive trading days, we've seen net positive FPI flows, suggesting a stabilization in the previously volatile FPI movements," Bagga explained. He attributed these dynamics to strong growth in US markets, which continue to attract capital, potentially benefiting emerging markets like India.

On the National Stock Exchange, various sectors displayed positive momentum, excluding Nifty Auto, IT, and Pharma. Nifty Realty and FMCG sectors were standout performers, while Adani Enterprises led the gains among Nifty 50 stocks. Despite global market volatility, Indian indices supported optimism with 22 of Nifty 50 stocks seeing positive movements through the session.

