PwC India Partners with Masters' Union to Bridge Academia-Industry Gap

PwC India has unveiled a collaboration with Masters' Union, a progressive business institution, aimed at arming future professionals with advanced skills in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG). This initiative is crafted to bridge the academia-industry divide, thereby enriching students' practical knowledge and real-world expertise.

Aligning with PwC India's vision to foster a human-led, technology-enabled future, the partnership seeks to tackle prevalent challenges faced by businesses and communities across the nation. Sanjeev Krishan, PwC India Chairperson, highlighted the significance of their collaboration with Masters' Union as a pivotal step towards closing the gap between industry requirements and academic curricula.

Krishan noted that PwC India's industry acumen, combined with Masters' Union's emphasis on practical learning, will equip students for seamless integration into corporate environments and enable them to excel in a digitally-driven landscape. The collaboration is poised to impact over 1,000 students through targeted workshops, seminars, live projects, and hands-on experiences spearheaded by PwC experts.

The initiatives aim to furnish students with insights into industry challenges, ensuring theoretical learning is transformed into effective problem-solving skills. As part of this partnership, PwC India is set to establish an emerging technology hub on Masters' Union's campus.

This state-of-the-art center will provide a collaborative platform for students and industry veterans to innovate applications in AI and other burgeoning technologies, with a focus on business analytics, blockchain, and digital transformation strategies. Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters' Union, celebrated the initiative, expressing its vital role in positioning students at the forefront of tech innovation and entrepreneurial triumphs within AI.

Mittal emphasized the unparalleled opportunity for students to interact with a global firm like PwC, benefiting from their wealth of experience and contributing to research driven by industry needs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)