Goa's Iron Ore E-Auction: A New Revenue Stream

The Goa government has taken a significant step towards boosting its revenue by approving a new policy that enables the e-auction of unclaimed iron ore heaps located on private lands. This development was confirmed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a media briefing on Thursday.

The state's cabinet has sanctioned the Goa Iron Ore Mining Dump Handling Policy, 2023, which permits the e-auctioning of ore dumps that have been left untouched since the Supreme Court halted mining operations in 2012. An estimated revenue of Rs 400-500 crore is anticipated from auctioning 30-40 identified dumps.

Chief Minister Sawant highlighted that the e-auctioning process is set to commence within the next 15 days. The state government will also provide a lease payment to landowners post-auction, although the exact fee is yet to be determined.

