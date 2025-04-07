Mohammed Siraj's Resurgence in IPL Sparks Hope for Bright Cricket Future
Mohammed Siraj, after being released from Royal Challengers Bengaluru and dropped from the Indian national team, shines in IPL 2023 with Gujarat Titans. Siraj emerges as a key performer, taking nine wickets in four games and lifting the team's spirit, showcasing resilience and ambition for future successes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:00 IST
Facing career uncertainties after being dropped from the national team and released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mohammed Siraj has made a strong comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Playing for Gujarat Titans, Siraj took nine wickets in four games, including significant performances against Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
His determination and renewed vigor have impressed players and fans alike, especially his captain Shubman Gill, who praised the bowler's game-changing abilities and infectious energy on the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan Strategizes with the Ball: Fourth T20 Clash Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli Shines Bright in His 400th T20 Match as RCB Triumphs Over KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad Sets New T20 Benchmark with Record-Breaking Victory
New Zealand Outplays Pakistan: Series Clinched with T20I Triumph
Basit Ali Blasts Pakistan After Crushing T20 Loss to New Zealand