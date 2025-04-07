Mohammed Siraj's Resurgence in IPL Sparks Hope for Bright Cricket Future

Facing career uncertainties after being dropped from the national team and released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mohammed Siraj has made a strong comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Playing for Gujarat Titans, Siraj took nine wickets in four games, including significant performances against Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His determination and renewed vigor have impressed players and fans alike, especially his captain Shubman Gill, who praised the bowler's game-changing abilities and infectious energy on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)