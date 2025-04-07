Left Menu

Tragedy in Japan: Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives

A medical transport helicopter crashed off southwestern Japan, resulting in three confirmed deaths, including an 86-year-old patient, a family member, and a doctor. The incident occurred near Tsushima island, and authorities are investigating the cause while ensuring the helicopter does not sink.

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

A medical transport helicopter crash off the coast of southwestern Japan has resulted in the death of three people, according to the coast guard and Kyodo News.

The helicopter, which departed the island of Tsushima on Sunday, was en route to a hospital in Fukuoka when it encountered trouble. Initial reports suggest that the helicopter's tracker ceased functioning around 1:43 pm.

A rescue operation by the coast guard led to the discovery of the helicopter upside down in the water at approximately 5:05 pm. Three individuals were found alive, while the deaths of an 86-year-old patient, a 68-year-old family member, and a 34-year-old doctor have been confirmed.

