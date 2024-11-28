Left Menu

Air India's High-Flying Transformation: Navigating Growth with Fleet Expansion

Air India plans to boost its air traffic through domestic and short-haul international flights amid fleet expansion. By 2027, the airline aims to operate 400 aircraft. Market share stands at 29% domestically and 55% on metro routes. The retrofit of legacy wide-body planes starts in 2025, addressing supply chain issues.

Air India is poised for significant growth in domestic and short-haul international air traffic by 2025, as the airline expands its narrow-body fleet. Chief Executive Campbell Wilson revealed these plans during a briefing, outlining a strategic transformation journey that targets a 400-plane fleet by 2027.

Currently, Air India's group fleet, including Air India Express, comprises around 300 aircraft. Wilson stated that the airline commands a 29% share in the domestic market and a 55% share on metro routes. The airline plans to retrofit its legacy wide-body aircraft starting in early 2025, despite lingering global supply chain issues.

The airline's transformation journey, under the Tata Group, includes merging with Vistara and integrating AIX Connect with Air India Express. Due to supply chain delays, not all of the anticipated 50 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will join the fleet by December, but are expected by June next year.

