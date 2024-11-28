Karachi's Private Airline Soars: Air Karachi Set to Take Flight

Karachi, Pakistan's bustling economic hub, is set to introduce its own private airline, as the local business community plans to launch 'Air Karachi'. This move follows the successful model of 'Air Sial', a private airline launched by Sialkot's business industry.

'Air Karachi' is poised for takeoff with a solid foundation, as outlined by Hanif Goher, former VP of FPCCI. Registered with the SECP, the airline has secured around PKR 8 billion in initial investments from major stakeholders, and is in the process of obtaining operational licenses.

The new airline is expected to enhance domestic and international travel options, providing a boost to the local economy with increased foreign exchange and job creation, amidst a promising wave of new airline applications.

