Left Menu

Karachi's Private Airline Soars: Air Karachi Set to Take Flight

Karachi’s business community is gearing up to launch 'Air Karachi', following the success of 'Air Sial' from Sialkot. With an initial investment of PKR 8 billion, the airline aims to serve domestic and international routes, driven by demand for more air travel options in Pakistan’s economic hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:27 IST
Karachi's Private Airline Soars: Air Karachi Set to Take Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan's bustling economic hub, is set to introduce its own private airline, as the local business community plans to launch 'Air Karachi'. This move follows the successful model of 'Air Sial', a private airline launched by Sialkot's business industry.

'Air Karachi' is poised for takeoff with a solid foundation, as outlined by Hanif Goher, former VP of FPCCI. Registered with the SECP, the airline has secured around PKR 8 billion in initial investments from major stakeholders, and is in the process of obtaining operational licenses.

The new airline is expected to enhance domestic and international travel options, providing a boost to the local economy with increased foreign exchange and job creation, amidst a promising wave of new airline applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024