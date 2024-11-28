Left Menu

Innovators Revolutionize Media Storage with Personalized News Device Patent

A team of tech pioneers—Dr. Shine K. George, Dr. Neenu Kuriakose, and Sebin Poulose—has patented a device for Personalized News Video Storage, transforming digital news consumption and management. Positioned to advance AI-driven media solutions, this invention enhances user engagement with tailored news content.

Meet the Innovators: Dr. Shine K. George, Dr. Neenu Kuriakose and Sebin Poulose. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kochi, Kerala, a visionary team of tech innovators has marked a significant milestone in personalized media consumption by patenting a cutting-edge device for Personalized News Video Storage. The trio, comprised of Dr. Shine K. George, Dr. Neenu Kuriakose, and Sebin Poulose, has registered their invention with the UK Intellectual Property Office, paving the way for a new era in digital news storage and access.

This device stands as a testament to the evolving nature of content consumption in the digital age. Offering a seamless and intuitive method for organizing and retrieving digital news, the technology emphasizes efficiency and user accessibility. It empowers users to curate and access their preferred news stories on demand, enhancing their connection to the information they care about deeply.

With a focus on streamlined data storage and rapid retrieval, the device is classified under Recording, Telecommunication, and Data Processing Equipment. As the prototype transitions to product development, the technology promises to bring advanced AI-driven solutions to media consumers, reshaping how news is engaged with in a fast-paced, digital-first world.

The ambitious project will soon be complemented by a new book titled 'AI-Driven Intelligent Newsrooms: Shaping the Future of Media in a Dynamic Landscape,' adding to a suite of AI-based media innovations. This landmark device, developed by experts like Dr. George, known for his AI research at UC College, Aluva, Dr. Kuriakose, a seasoned academic from Rajagiri College, and entrepreneur Sebin Poulose, signals a forward leap in blending technology with media convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

