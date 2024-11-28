The Trump Trade: Winners, Losers, and Market Volatility

November highlighted clear market winners and losers following Donald Trump's election win on November 5. Investments favored U.S. stocks and the dollar, hurting tariff-sensitive assets like European exports and Mexico's peso. Wall Street saw rallies, and the dollar rose by 2% against major currencies, while bitcoin experienced a significant surge.

However, December might bring challenges, with potential bond market reactions against fiscal policies possibly causing disruptions. BCA Research warns of elevated U.S. equity valuations not accounting for the anticipated tougher conditions.

Key market focus areas include currency fluctuations, bitcoin performance, potential impacts of Trump's tariffs on the tech sector, divergent U.S. and European bank performances, and bond yield trends amid varying global economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)