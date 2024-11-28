Left Menu

Wedding Journey Nightmare: Bus Accident Near Lacchiwala

A bus carrying wedding guests from Delhi met with an accident near Lacchiwala toll plaza due to brake failure. Twelve people were injured in the mishap, with Manju, aged 44, being critically injured. The passengers were returning to Delhi after a ceremony in Dehradun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:33 IST
Wedding Journey Nightmare: Bus Accident Near Lacchiwala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve wedding guests from Delhi sustained injuries on Thursday following a bus accident near the Lacchiwala toll plaza, according to local police. The bus, transporting a marriage party, was en route to Delhi after a wedding in Dehradun's Nehrugram when its brakes failed, causing it to hit a divider.

The accident involved 30 individuals onboard, leading to immediate hospitalization for those injured. Among them, 44-year-old Manju is reported to be in critical condition. The wedding attendees originated from Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about transportation safety and vehicle maintenance for large passenger vehicles. Authorities are likely to investigate the mechanical failure that led to this unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024