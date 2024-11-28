Wedding Journey Nightmare: Bus Accident Near Lacchiwala

Twelve wedding guests from Delhi sustained injuries on Thursday following a bus accident near the Lacchiwala toll plaza, according to local police. The bus, transporting a marriage party, was en route to Delhi after a wedding in Dehradun's Nehrugram when its brakes failed, causing it to hit a divider.

The accident involved 30 individuals onboard, leading to immediate hospitalization for those injured. Among them, 44-year-old Manju is reported to be in critical condition. The wedding attendees originated from Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about transportation safety and vehicle maintenance for large passenger vehicles. Authorities are likely to investigate the mechanical failure that led to this unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)