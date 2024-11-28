Focus Lighting & Fixtures Shine in H1 FY25 with Product Expansion

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, a leader in LED lighting solutions, has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending FY25. The company has reported stable revenues, underscored by its continued commitment to innovating and diversifying its product portfolio.

Notably, Focus Lighting & Fixtures made a strategic entry into the outdoor lighting market with the introduction of its 'Trix Landscape Lighting Range'. This move is designed to cater to the burgeoning demand in the residential and hospitality lighting sectors, further enhancing the company's presence and growth potential.

Amit Sheth, the Managing Director, emphasized the importance of product diversification and tapping into new markets. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would sustain growth in the coming years, leveraging the company's expertise in advanced lighting technologies to meet evolving customer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)