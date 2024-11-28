Air India's Strategic Merger Success: A New Era of Aviation

In a remarkable feat of organizational prowess, Air India has merged four airlines within a span of just two years, showcasing its adept handling of complex transformations. CEO Campbell Wilson outlined these developments in a media briefing on Thursday, emphasizing the intricate planning involved in standardizing operating procedures across the entities—an undertaking that could take up to eight years in other countries.

The integration saw the completion of the merger with Vistara, alongside the consolidation of Air India Express Ltd and AIX Connect Pvt Ltd, formerly known as AirAsia India, under the group's banner. Wilson explained the harmonization of operating procedures was critical for the seamless collaboration of employees post-merger, ensuring fluid operations once Air Operator Certificates were unified.

Further notable developments within the merger period include the recruitment of approximately 9,000 new employees, dramatically lowering the average workforce age from 54 to 35, with cabin crew averaging at 28. Currently, Air India operates a robust fleet of 300 aircraft, employs 30,000 staff, and manages 1,200 daily flights, reflecting its substantial scale.

Air India's market influence has seen a substantial boost, with a 29% share of India's domestic market—an impressive rise from single-digit figures during privatisation. Furthermore, on metro and major route segments, the airline holds 55% and 40% of the market share, respectively. This growth is supported by a strategic fleet expansion, including an order for 470 new aircraft and a significant $200 million investment in infrastructure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)