FBI Arrests Wisconsin Judge on Obstruction Charges

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a Wisconsin judge on obstruction charges related to an immigration arrest operation. The arrest follows a directive from the Justice Department advocating prosecution for officials hindering federal immigration enforcement. The announcement was briefly shared publicly before being deleted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:38 IST
FBI Director Kash Patel

In a significant development, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Friday that a Wisconsin judge has been arrested on charges of obstruction. This stems from allegations that the judge interfered with a federal immigration arrest operation last week, according to a post by Patel on social media platform X, which was later removed.

The absence of immediate comments from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service underscores the sensitivity of the arrest. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between local officials and federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The arrest aligns with a January memo from Emil Bove, the Justice Department's Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, which urged the prosecution of local government officials obstructing federal immigration activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

