Tackling Urban Begging: A Multi-Sectoral Approach Needed

World Bank Lead Economist Benedicte Leroy De La Briere emphasizes the need for multi-sectoral collaboration to address urban begging and homelessness. She highlighted the challenges of implementing effective solutions, noting the high costs and complexity. The government's SMILE scheme aims to provide pathways to reintegration for beggars in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, World Bank Lead Economist Benedicte Leroy De La Briere stressed the urgent need for multi-sectoral collaboration and robust systems to tackle the intricate challenges of urban begging and street homelessness.

Speaking at the 'Hard to Reach Population – SMILE (Beggary)' seminar, De La Briere advocated for tailor-made solutions. She highlighted the complexity of these issues, acknowledging that governments often rely on non-governmental organizations to implement such programs due to their high cost. These solutions often include comprehensive care like health support, identification services, and skill development.

Despite their visibility, beggars are "hard to reach" due to systemic barriers, such as lack of a permanent address. "Jobs are the key to prosperity, but the presence of beggars indicates a failing social contract," she said. Echoing this sentiment, Ajay Srivastava from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment presented on the SMILE scheme, which aims to transition beggars from street life to reintegration through government initiatives and inter-ministerial cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

