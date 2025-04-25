Diplomatic Breakthrough in Moscow
A Friday meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff showed progress in finding common ground on ending the Ukraine conflict. Discussions included the potential resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine talks, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.
In a significant diplomatic meeting on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a three-hour discussion with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, demonstrating a more constructive approach to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the discussions were productive and contributed to narrowing differences between the two countries regarding a U.S.-proposed plan to end the hostilities in Ukraine.
Key topics included the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, potentially paving the way for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.
