Diplomatic Breakthrough in Moscow

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a three-hour discussion with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, demonstrating a more constructive approach to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the discussions were productive and contributed to narrowing differences between the two countries regarding a U.S.-proposed plan to end the hostilities in Ukraine.

Key topics included the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, potentially paving the way for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)