Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough in Moscow

A Friday meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff showed progress in finding common ground on ending the Ukraine conflict. Discussions included the potential resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine talks, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:38 IST
Diplomatic Breakthrough in Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a three-hour discussion with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, demonstrating a more constructive approach to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the discussions were productive and contributed to narrowing differences between the two countries regarding a U.S.-proposed plan to end the hostilities in Ukraine.

Key topics included the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, potentially paving the way for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025