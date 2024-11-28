Peru's Public Spending: A Fiscal Tightrope

Peru's escalating public spending, which has propelled the fiscal deficit beyond government targets, is impeding rapid interest rate cuts, according to the country's central bank chief. On Thursday, Central Bank Governor Julio Velarde expressed concerns over the burgeoning deficit.

The persistent high fiscal deficit restricts the central bank's capacity to lower interest rates quickly. This situation persists despite falling prices in the Andean nation and government calls for faster monetary easing.

Governor Velarde stated that unchecked public spending could become problematic. Peru currently maintains one of the region's lowest benchmark interest rates, already trimmed to 5.00% in November. The fiscal deficit, closing the second quarter at 4% of GDP, overshoots the economy ministry's target for 2024.

