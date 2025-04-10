Kerala Expands K-Smart Initiative to Enhance Local Governance

The Kerala Government has launched the K-SMART initiative in panchayats, following its successful implementation in corporations and municipalities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the initiative aims to ensure governance is meaningful and beneficial for everyone.

Vijayan addressed the need for a change in mindset among certain officials resistant to genuine demands. Emphasizing social responsibility, he spoke on the need for a uniform system across the state, marking the second phase of K-SMART's rollout as a significant step in improving local governance.

Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh expressed optimism about the project's capacity to transform services delivery. He noted that the initiative reduces office bureaucracy, increasingly offers services at the fingertips of citizens, and represents a vital technological advancement impacting local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)