Left Menu

Kerala Expands K-Smart Initiative to Enhance Local Governance

The Kerala Government has extended its K-SMART initiative to panchayats, after seeing success in corporations and municipalities, aiming to make governance more accessible. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized meaningful governance, while Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh highlighted the elimination of red tape and increased efficiency for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:45 IST
Kerala Expands K-Smart Initiative to Enhance Local Governance
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Government has launched the K-SMART initiative in panchayats, following its successful implementation in corporations and municipalities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the initiative aims to ensure governance is meaningful and beneficial for everyone.

Vijayan addressed the need for a change in mindset among certain officials resistant to genuine demands. Emphasizing social responsibility, he spoke on the need for a uniform system across the state, marking the second phase of K-SMART's rollout as a significant step in improving local governance.

Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh expressed optimism about the project's capacity to transform services delivery. He noted that the initiative reduces office bureaucracy, increasingly offers services at the fingertips of citizens, and represents a vital technological advancement impacting local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025