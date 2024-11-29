Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Production Back on Track: Minister Clarifies
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw refuted reports of delays in manufacturing Vande Bharat sleeper trains due to design issues. The real concern was the Russian firm's limited manufacturing experience with larger train sets required for India's routes. The issues are resolved, and production will start soon.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has dismissed media reports suggesting delays in the production of Vande Bharat sleeper trains due to alleged design clearance issues.
Vaishnaw clarified during a media interaction that the problem lay not with design issues but with the limited manufacturing capabilities of the contracted Russian firm, Transmashholding (TMH).
The minister emphasized that the issues regarding the train set configurations have been resolved, paving the way for production to commence shortly.
