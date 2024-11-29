Rising Demand for Consumer Durables as Indian Households Shrink: Report

A recent report by Nuvama reveals that the trend of shrinking Indian families is spurring a rise in separate households. This shift is driving the demand for consumer durable products like home appliances across the nation.

The report notes a significant uptick in households alongside reduced average family sizes. This has spurred consumption of essential consumer durable products. While consumer durables like refrigerators and air conditioners are less common compared to developed countries, the increasing number of households, rising affluence, and evolving lifestyles are boosting demand.

Additionally, the sector is set to grow 11% annually, reaching Rs 3tn by FY29, even amidst pandemic challenges. Technological innovations leading to smart, energy-efficient appliances and shrinking replacement cycles for gadgets are trends fueling this growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)