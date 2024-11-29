Left Menu

Black Friday: The Retail Rush

Retailers prepare for the annual Black Friday shopping event by offering significant discounts to draw customers into physical stores. Despite a shift towards online shopping, Black Friday remains crucial for driving retail foot traffic. Analysts predict a healthy shopping season, driven by consumer focus on bargains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:33 IST
Black Friday: The Retail Rush

It's show time for retailers as the Black Friday shopping event approaches, with promises of bigger discounts to entice shoppers. Despite a shift towards online shopping, this day remains critical for physical store traffic in the US. Retailers hope to energize consumers post-Thanksgiving, as foot traffic data confirms Black Friday's continued significance.

In the US, retailers face the challenge of a shorter holiday season, with fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Mall of America is gearing up to attract early shoppers with gift card incentives, while Target brings exclusive merchandise to stores for the occasion. Industry experts highlight the importance of in-store shopping experience as a key strategy in winning over consumers looking for deals.

Analysts observe a promising holiday shopping season, albeit not as robust as previous years. The National Retail Federation projects moderate growth in seasonal spending, while Adobe Digital Insights highlights an increase in online sales. However, the allure of better bargains on Black Friday may direct more shoppers to physical stores this weekend, with analysts viewing this period as a critical indicator for retail trends this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024