Scindia Criticizes Trinamool Amid West Bengal Violence

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress, denouncing its inability to uphold peace following recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The unrest, sparked by controversy over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saw three fatalities and several injuries.

Addressing the issue head-on, Scindia stated, "A state government that cannot maintain an atmosphere of peace has no justification to remain in power." Meanwhile, he shifted focus to Manipur, a region recovering from ethnic clashes, reviewing development projects and strategizing for future progress.

During a meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Scindia discussed the roadmap for the state's advancement, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with central government ministries to facilitate development in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)