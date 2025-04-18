Left Menu

Scindia Criticizes Trinamool Amid West Bengal Violence

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the Trinamool Congress for failing to maintain peace in West Bengal after violence erupted in Murshidabad district. Scindia also discussed development initiatives in Manipur following ethnic clashes, underscoring the need for collaboration with central government ministries for the state's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:21 IST
Scindia Criticizes Trinamool Amid West Bengal Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress, denouncing its inability to uphold peace following recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The unrest, sparked by controversy over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saw three fatalities and several injuries.

Addressing the issue head-on, Scindia stated, "A state government that cannot maintain an atmosphere of peace has no justification to remain in power." Meanwhile, he shifted focus to Manipur, a region recovering from ethnic clashes, reviewing development projects and strategizing for future progress.

During a meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Scindia discussed the roadmap for the state's advancement, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with central government ministries to facilitate development in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025