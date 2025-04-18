NHRC Investigates Murshidabad Violence Amid Controversial Waqf Act Protests
A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team visited Malda, West Bengal, to meet individuals taking refuge from violence in Murshidabad after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The NHRC aims to investigate alleged human rights infringements amid clashes that resulted in three casualties and forced many to flee their homes.
A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team arrived in Malda, West Bengal, on Friday to meet individuals who have sought refuge in a temporary camp following unrest in the Murshidabad district.
The NHRC's visit followed its decision to investigate the violence that erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The Commission's team engaged with affected families in Malda's Par Lal Pur High School camp to understand their experiences.
Amid the chaos, three fatalities were reported in the clashes within Muslim-majority areas of Murshidabad, prompting many to flee to Malda for safety. The NHRC will submit an inquiry report within three weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
