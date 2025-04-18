NHRC Investigates Murshidabad Violence Amid Controversial Waqf Act Protests

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team arrived in Malda, West Bengal, on Friday to meet individuals who have sought refuge in a temporary camp following unrest in the Murshidabad district.

The NHRC's visit followed its decision to investigate the violence that erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The Commission's team engaged with affected families in Malda's Par Lal Pur High School camp to understand their experiences.

Amid the chaos, three fatalities were reported in the clashes within Muslim-majority areas of Murshidabad, prompting many to flee to Malda for safety. The NHRC will submit an inquiry report within three weeks.

