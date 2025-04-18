Mark Carney's Vision: Uniting Canada Through Free Trade

In a strong bid to retain power before the April 28 vote, Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that eliminating trade barriers within Canada could provide greater benefits to citizens than any losses inflicted by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.

Carney, who recently assumed leadership after Justin Trudeau, emphasized the significance of forging a unified Canadian economy and addressed the changed dynamics with the US due to tariffs. He criticized Trump's attempts to alter the global trading system, framing them as efforts to dominate Canada.

Carney's aspirations have fueled Canadian nationalism, bolstering Liberal Party standings against the Conservative opposition, despite criticisms of economic handling. With rising costs a concern, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre pushes for governmental change, promising policy reversals.

(With inputs from agencies.)