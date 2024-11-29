France's Borrowing Costs Near Greek Levels as Political Risks Loom

France's borrowing costs effectively equaled those of Greece on Thursday, a signal of shifting perceptions of euro zone members' creditworthiness amid political strife. Michel Barnier's government stands on shaky ground as opposition parties, both far-right and leftist, threaten its dissolution over a contentious budget plan.

Lenders are apprehensive that a government breakdown could derail efforts to mitigate borrowing, risking a period of financial uncertainty. This political instability comes against the backdrop of long-standing fiscal challenges; France's debt levels have persisted in rising, contrasting with improvements in once-crisis-stricken countries like Greece.

The bond market's response underscores the precariousness of France's economic situation, with Friday's awaited ratings update from S&P Global Ratings poised to impact investor sentiment further. The situation draws stark comparisons to France's eurozone neighbors, who have curbed debt levels, enhancing their market appeal.

