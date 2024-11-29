Jio Studios Unveils Sangeet Manapmaan - A Marathi Musical Spectacle

Mumbai bore witness to a musical extravaganza as Jio Studios unveiled the music for 'Sangeet Manapmaan,' a forthcoming Marathi film set to release on January 10, 2025. The film is inspired by Samarth Ramdas' iconic play, encapsulating the essence of Marathi musical theatre and culture.

The acclaimed music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has woven magic with 14 heartwarming compositions performed by 18 renowned vocalists, including National Award winners. The grand launch event featured live performances, recreating melodies from the original play and introducing fresh tunes for the film.

Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios emphasized the importance of cultural storytelling, expressing pride in bringing such a masterpiece to a global stage. Music Composer Shankar Mahadevan lauded the collaboration, highlighting the unique sonic experience crafted for the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)