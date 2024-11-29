Left Menu

Jio Studios Unveils Sangeet Manapmaan - A Marathi Musical Spectacle

Jio Studios launched the music of Sangeet Manapmaan, a Marathi musical set to release on January 10, 2025. Featuring compositions from Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, this film is a tribute to Marathi theatre, blending timeless melodies with a modern narrative, poised to resonate with a global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:01 IST
Jio Studios Unveils Sangeet Manapmaan - A Marathi Musical Spectacle
Renowned music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy compose 14 timeless songs, sung by over 18 acclaimed singers, including 7 National Award winners. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai bore witness to a musical extravaganza as Jio Studios unveiled the music for 'Sangeet Manapmaan,' a forthcoming Marathi film set to release on January 10, 2025. The film is inspired by Samarth Ramdas' iconic play, encapsulating the essence of Marathi musical theatre and culture.

The acclaimed music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has woven magic with 14 heartwarming compositions performed by 18 renowned vocalists, including National Award winners. The grand launch event featured live performances, recreating melodies from the original play and introducing fresh tunes for the film.

Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios emphasized the importance of cultural storytelling, expressing pride in bringing such a masterpiece to a global stage. Music Composer Shankar Mahadevan lauded the collaboration, highlighting the unique sonic experience crafted for the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024