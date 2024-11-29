Left Menu

Rising Optimism in Realty: Future Sentiments Soar

The real estate sector experiences growing optimism despite a slight dip in current sentiment. Knight Frank and NAREDCO report a brighter future sentiment for the next six months, driven by stable or rising residential prices, increased sales, and positive outlooks in office leasing and rents.

Updated: 29-11-2024 14:02 IST
Real estate developers and financial institutions are increasingly positive about the growth prospects of the realty sector over the coming six months, a sentiment reflected in the latest findings by Knight Frank and NAREDCO.

The 'Real Estate Sentiment Index Q3 2024' report, released on Friday, reveals an ongoing optimism among stakeholders in the realty market, despite a slight decrease in current sentiment score, now at 64.

The report notes that the future sentiment score has climbed to 67, indicating a strong belief in the sector's expansion. Stakeholders express confidence in both the residential and office markets, forecasting growth in prices, sales, and leasing activities.

