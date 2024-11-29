Strengthening Ties: BVG's Role in Israel-India Relations
Kobbi Shoshani, Israel’s Consul General to Western India, met with Hanmantrao Gaikwad, chairman of Bharat Vikas Group, highlighting the Pune-based company's pivotal role in fostering Israel-India relations. They discussed BVG's involvement across agriculture, health, and nuclear sectors, and plans to integrate Israeli technology to enhance BVG’s global reach.
The Israeli Consul General to Western India, Kobbi Shoshani, recently visited Pune to meet with Hanmantrao Gaikwad, who chairs the Bharat Vikas Group (BVG).
The meeting underscored BVG's significant contribution to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and India, particularly across agriculture, health, and nuclear sectors.
With plans to integrate Israeli technology, Gaikwad aims to expand BVG's international capabilities, drawing on Israel's innovative approaches to solve complex sectorial challenges.
