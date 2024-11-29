Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: BVG's Role in Israel-India Relations

Kobbi Shoshani, Israel’s Consul General to Western India, met with Hanmantrao Gaikwad, chairman of Bharat Vikas Group, highlighting the Pune-based company's pivotal role in fostering Israel-India relations. They discussed BVG's involvement across agriculture, health, and nuclear sectors, and plans to integrate Israeli technology to enhance BVG’s global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:16 IST
Strengthening Ties: BVG's Role in Israel-India Relations
  • Country:
  • India

The Israeli Consul General to Western India, Kobbi Shoshani, recently visited Pune to meet with Hanmantrao Gaikwad, who chairs the Bharat Vikas Group (BVG).

The meeting underscored BVG's significant contribution to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and India, particularly across agriculture, health, and nuclear sectors.

With plans to integrate Israeli technology, Gaikwad aims to expand BVG's international capabilities, drawing on Israel's innovative approaches to solve complex sectorial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024