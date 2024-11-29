Left Menu

Optimism Abounds in Real Estate Sector Amid Steady Growth Predictions

The real estate sector is optimistic about significant growth in the next six months as per Knight Frank and NAREDCO's latest index. Improved future sentiment scores and a strong residential market outlook fuel the positive sentiment, reflecting the sector's resilience and potential amidst global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:22 IST
Optimism Abounds in Real Estate Sector Amid Steady Growth Predictions
real estate developers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A new report by Knight Frank and NAREDCO indicates a positive outlook for the real estate sector, anticipating growth in the months leading up to March 2025. Despite a slight dip in current sentiment scores, the future sentiment has shown improvement, indicating rising confidence among stakeholders.

The 'Real Estate Sentiment Index Q3 2024' reflects an overall positive sentiment in the sector. Although the current score fell slightly to 64 from 65, it remains well above the neutral 50 mark. The future sentiment climbed to 67, suggesting continued confidence in the sector's potential for expansion.

In the residential and office markets, forecasts remain optimistic. Knight Frank reported that a significant portion of respondents expect an increase in residential prices and sales. The office market also shows strong confidence in leasing and rental rates. These indicators underscore the sector's resilience and readiness for ongoing growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024