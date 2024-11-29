Tragedy Strikes as Bus Overturns in Gondia: 9 Dead, 25 Injured

A devastating accident struck Gondia district on Friday afternoon as a bus operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) overturned, claiming the lives of at least nine passengers and leaving 25 injured, officials revealed.

The police stated that the 'Shiv Shahi' bus, loaded with 36 passengers, was en route to Gondia from Bhandara when it lost control during an overtaking maneuver at Davva village, Sadakarjuni taluka.

Emergency responders were quick to act, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals to receive medical care. The mishap was logged at around 12:30 pm, and investigations into its causes are ongoing.

