Tragedy Strikes as Bus Overturns in Gondia: 9 Dead, 25 Injured

A tragic accident occurred when an MSRTC bus overturned in Gondia district, resulting in 9 deaths and injuring 25 others. The incident happened as the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to local hospitals.

Gondia | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident struck Gondia district on Friday afternoon as a bus operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) overturned, claiming the lives of at least nine passengers and leaving 25 injured, officials revealed.

The police stated that the 'Shiv Shahi' bus, loaded with 36 passengers, was en route to Gondia from Bhandara when it lost control during an overtaking maneuver at Davva village, Sadakarjuni taluka.

Emergency responders were quick to act, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals to receive medical care. The mishap was logged at around 12:30 pm, and investigations into its causes are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

