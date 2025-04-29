Carlsberg's Steady Course Amid Uncertainty
Carlsberg remains resilient despite global economic uncertainties. The company holds firm on pricing strategy and closely watches commodity price changes without altering supply chains. Despite anticipated prolonged uncertainty, Carlsberg sees stable consumer behavior and is gaining market share in China's recovering beer market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:01 IST
Carlsberg A/S braces for ongoing global economic uncertainty, yet April has seen no decline in consumer behavior, according to their CEO.
The company, not altering its pricing or promotional strategies, anticipates potential impacts on consumer spending but remains resilient, lacking direct exposure to US tariffs.
Commodity prices are being monitored across markets, yet changes to supply chains are not imminent. Carlsberg is also increasing market share in China's slowly recovering beer sector, where tariffs and government stimulus may play key roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Strategic Shift: From Diplomacy to Defiance in Trade Tensions
China's Wartime Footing and Diplomatic Push Against U.S. Tariffs
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Visit Amid US-China Trade Tensions
Philippines Calls for Lawful Conduct in South China Sea Tensions
China's Unexpected Export Triumph Amidst Trade Tensions