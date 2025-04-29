Carlsberg's Steady Course Amid Uncertainty

Carlsberg A/S braces for ongoing global economic uncertainty, yet April has seen no decline in consumer behavior, according to their CEO.

The company, not altering its pricing or promotional strategies, anticipates potential impacts on consumer spending but remains resilient, lacking direct exposure to US tariffs.

Commodity prices are being monitored across markets, yet changes to supply chains are not imminent. Carlsberg is also increasing market share in China's slowly recovering beer sector, where tariffs and government stimulus may play key roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)