Resilient Aleppo: Syrians Rebuild Amidst Government Transition
In war-torn Aleppo, residents like Moussa Hajj Khalil are reconstructing homes amidst rubble, as the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, recovers from conflict. The grassroots efforts are pivotal amid sanctions and limited aid from the international community, posing huge challenges but also providing employment.
Moussa Hajj Khalil represents a wave of Syrians reconstructing their lives amid the debris of Aleppo, a historic city devastated by a decade-long civil war. Despite new governance struggling to bring in international reconstruction support, residents are independently restoring their homes.
Aleppo, once seized by rebels attempting to overthrow Bashar al-Assad, now slowly rises from its ruins. People like Khalil, who endured years in displacement camps, seize the initiative to rebuild, rather than wait for external assistance. Challenges are profound due to sanctions and scarce aid.
The local economy finds momentum as citizens and contractors salvage materials from ruins to restore livable space. Meanwhile, international stakeholders, bogged down by sanctions, push for aid and development relief, acknowledging immense reconstruction needs of Aleppo's persevering people.
