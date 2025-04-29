BJP Accuses Congress of 'Jugalbandi' with Pakistan Amid 'Gayab' Jibe Controversy
The BJP has criticized the Congress for alleged coordination with Pakistan after a controversial jibe at PM Modi. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed Congress's actions were supported by a former Pakistani minister. The controversy arose from Congress's 'Gayab' post related to Modi's absence at an all-party meeting.
- Country:
- India
The political friction between BJP and Congress intensified with a controversial 'Gayab' jibe targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sharply criticized Congress, accusing it of tacit coordination with Pakistan after a former Pakistani minister endorsed Congress's contentious post.
Bhandari accused Congress of taking directives from Pakistan, citing a 'jugalbandi' or collaboration between Congress and external influences, particularly after a former Pakistani minister's social media interaction. He assured that under PM Modi's leadership, India would deliver a robust response to any Pakistani threats following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Shehzad Poonawalla, another BJP leader, labeled Congress as the 'Pakistan Prasth Party' for its perceived alignment with Pakistani narratives. Congress's post that featured an empty kurta pyjama labeled 'GAYAB' was a critique of PM Modi's absence from a key meeting about the April 22 Pahalgam attack, despite his involvement in Bihar's election campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
