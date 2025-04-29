Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of 'Jugalbandi' with Pakistan Amid 'Gayab' Jibe Controversy

The BJP has criticized the Congress for alleged coordination with Pakistan after a controversial jibe at PM Modi. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed Congress's actions were supported by a former Pakistani minister. The controversy arose from Congress's 'Gayab' post related to Modi's absence at an all-party meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:02 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of 'Jugalbandi' with Pakistan Amid 'Gayab' Jibe Controversy
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political friction between BJP and Congress intensified with a controversial 'Gayab' jibe targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sharply criticized Congress, accusing it of tacit coordination with Pakistan after a former Pakistani minister endorsed Congress's contentious post.

Bhandari accused Congress of taking directives from Pakistan, citing a 'jugalbandi' or collaboration between Congress and external influences, particularly after a former Pakistani minister's social media interaction. He assured that under PM Modi's leadership, India would deliver a robust response to any Pakistani threats following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shehzad Poonawalla, another BJP leader, labeled Congress as the 'Pakistan Prasth Party' for its perceived alignment with Pakistani narratives. Congress's post that featured an empty kurta pyjama labeled 'GAYAB' was a critique of PM Modi's absence from a key meeting about the April 22 Pahalgam attack, despite his involvement in Bihar's election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025